TTK: Will Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav unite to stop BJP from winning 2019 elections?

Amit Shah is in Agra and held a meeting with party officials of the Braj region in Agra, where he briefed them on the party's strategy for the upcoming 2019 elections. Will the opposition led by Bahujan Samajwadi Party’s Mayawati and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav join hands to overcome the BJP supremacy?

Jul 05, 2018, 20:36 PM IST
