TTK: Will Rahul Gandhi still support Kanhaiya Kumar after latter found guilty in JNU fiasco?

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visited the JNU campus and showed his support for Kanhaiya Kumar. Now the JNU's high-level inquiry committee has upheld Umar Khalid's rustication and a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on Kanhaiya Kumar in connection with the 9 February 2016 incident. Will Congress apologize for their support of anti-national elements?

Jul 06, 2018, 21:58 PM IST
