Two buildings collapse in Greater Noida: 2 dead bodies recovered, NDRF rescue op underway

At least three people have been killed and over 50 are feared trapped under the debris of the two under-construction buildings in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village, which collapsed late on Tuesday.

Jul 18, 2018, 08:56 AM IST
