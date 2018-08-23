हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Two policemen shot dead by militants in Kashmir on pious occasion of Eid.

2 Army personnel Fayaz Ahmad Shah and Mohammad Yaqoob Shah were killed by militants in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on the pious occasion of Eid. Watch the video to know more information.

Aug 23, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
