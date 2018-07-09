हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
U.P. to dump non-performing officials

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give compulsory retirement to government officials aged 50 or above if they found neglecting their duties.

Jul 09, 2018, 14:08 PM IST
