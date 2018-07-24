हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh responds to questions of opposition on Mob lynching

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh responds to oppostion. Government is also concerned about such attacks. He says such violence is not new and the biggest mob lynching happened in 1984 during anti-Sikh riots.

Jul 24, 2018, 14:26 PM IST
Next
Video

AIADMK leader M Thambi Duraoi raises mob lynching issue in Parliament

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close