Union minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar dies at 59, PM Modi express grief

Union parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar passed away in Bengaluru on Monday at 2 am from complications following cancer and infections. He was 59. Kumar, who also held the portfolio of minister for chemicals and fertilizer in the Narendra Modi government, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city and was on a ventilator in the ICU for last few days.

Nov 12, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
