Union minister Jayant Sinha garlands 8 lynching convicts

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha said he did not approve of his son Jayant Sinha’s felicitation of eight men convicted in the Ramgarh lynching case in Jharkhand.

Jul 08, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
