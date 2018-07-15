हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's sister to be excluded from Islam, says Muslim cleric

This segment of Zee news brings to you latest information on Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's sister who is to be excluded from Islam, says Muslim cleric. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
