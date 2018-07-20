हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP members protest against the comments of TDP members

Commotion ensues in the house. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP members protest against the comments of TDP members, demand that the comment be "expunged". Speaker Mahajan assures action will be taken if members found guilty.

Jul 20, 2018, 13:02 PM IST
Next
Video

No-confidence Motion Debate: Mr PM, it's not a threat,it's a 'shraap', says Jayadev Galla

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close