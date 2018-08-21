हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP CM Yogi Adityanath bans animal sacrifice in open days before Bakri Eid

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from UP, where instructions on Bakrid by Yogi government has made Muslims upset. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 21, 2018, 21:54 PM IST
