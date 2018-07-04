हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

UP government propses new dress code for madrassa students, sparks controversy

Uttar Pradesh government is planning to bring a dress code for those studying in Madrassas across the state.

Jul 04, 2018, 22:18 PM IST
Next
Video

BJP slams Rahul for sex harassment cases within Congress

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close