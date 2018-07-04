हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP government sparks controversy after new dress code for madrassa students announcement

Uttar Pradesh government is planning to bring a dress code for those studying in Madrassas across the state. This development comes after the state government decided to introduce NCERT books in the madrassas and push other reforms.

Jul 04, 2018, 22:22 PM IST
