UP govt. decision to dump employees in their 50s draws criticism

The Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating "compulsory retirement" for employees aged 50 years and above if they are found neglecting their duty, an order that has not gone down well with the workforce.

Jul 09, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
