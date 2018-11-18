हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Upendra Kushwaha rejects BJP's offer; Sets ultimatum

Will RLSP break as Upendra Kushwaha has rejected BJP's offer. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's Kushwaha on Saturday served an ultimatum to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership to resolve the seat sharing issue in Lok Sabha elections in Bihar by November 30, following which his party would take a call on its future course of action.

Nov 18, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
