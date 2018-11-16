हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Urban naxals plotted to kill the PM, huge arms procurement planned says police

The Pune police on Thursday finally filed the first chargesheet before a special court in Pune against 10 persons in the Bhima-Koregaon riots case, accusing them, among other things, of conspiring to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and overthrow the democratically elected Government in the country.

Nov 16, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
