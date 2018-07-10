हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh: Hindu families forced to flee from Nirana village, Muzaffarnagar

The Hindu family wants to get out of the village by selling their houses. The goons of the village has troubled them so much that he no longer wants to live in the village.

Jul 10, 2018, 16:44 PM IST
