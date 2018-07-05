हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: Reshuffle likely to take place in Yogi cabinet, says source

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about Yogi cabinet. Reshuffle likely to take place in Yogi cabinet, says source. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 05, 2018, 15:00 PM IST
Next
Video

Watch: 'Baba' becomes centre of attraction in Chhattisgarh Assembly

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close