Uttarakhand civic body polls: Over 60% polling recorded

Over 60% votes were cast in urban local body polls in Uttarakhand on Sunday Polling was held in 84 urban local bodies across Uttarakhand amid tight security

Nov 19, 2018, 17:04 PM IST
Video

