Uttarakhand Government school kids to chant 'Bhojan Mantra' before mid-day meals

If the Uttarakhand school education department has its way, schools would be chanting a Bhojan Mantra before having the mid-day meals. The mantra will also be painted on the walls of the school.

Jul 09, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
