हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Uttrakhand: Many rivers exploding due to increase in water level

Many rivers in Uttrakhand are exploding due to increase in water level and many villages have lost track from the main city. Rains have disrupted the normal life in the area.

Jul 29, 2018, 14:20 PM IST
Next
Video

Patna: Premises of Nalanda Medical College logged with water

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close