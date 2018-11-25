हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

VHP, Shiv Sena gather in Ayodhya, high security in temple town

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. The temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has been turned into a virtual fortress ahead of RSS-affiliated right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s massive 'Dharma Sabha' on Sunday to push for a grand Ram Temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 25, 2018, 13:36 PM IST
Next
Video

VHP's Dharma Sabha begins amid chants of Vedic mantras

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close