Vice President rejects impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra

Venkaiah Naidu rejects Oppositions' 'impeachment' notice against Chief Justice of India --- In a major development, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu rejected Congress-led Oppositions' notice to impeach Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Monday morning. The Rajya Sabha Chairman held extensive consultations with top legal and constitutional experts before taking the decision.