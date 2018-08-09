हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Video Breaking: 45 Injured In Massive Fire At Mumbai Oil Refinery, Explosions Heard

At least 45 people were injured in a massive fire that broke out at state-owned Bharat Petroleum's refinery in Mumbai today afternoon. Among those injured one person is stated to be critical.

Aug 09, 2018, 09:06 AM IST
