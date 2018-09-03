हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Video Breaking: In a daring rescue operations, IAF saves 14 people in Lalitpur and Jhansi

Janmashtami is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Krishna who is considered as Lord Vishnu’s incarnation. According to the Hindu calendar, Krishna was born on the eighth day of Shravan month. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 03, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
Next
Video

Lakhs of devotees to celebrate Janmashtami in temple today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close