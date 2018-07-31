हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Vijay Mallya granted bail in extradition case by UK court, says allegations completely false

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has been given bail by the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London in connection with the extradition case against him. He had been in court on Tuesday along with his son Siddharth for the closing arguments in his high-profile extradition trial. The next hearing in the case will be held on September 12.

Jul 31, 2018, 17:00 PM IST
Next
Video

Badhir News: Pak PM-designate Imran Khan may invite PM Modi for his oath ceremony

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close