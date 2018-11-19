हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vinay Katiyar: Ram Mandir has been built already in Ayodhya only exaltation is left

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar has given a statement on Ram Mandir. Watch video to know more:

Nov 19, 2018, 16:52 PM IST
