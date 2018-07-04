हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch car buried under the debris of landslide in Mussoorie

Watch a car which was parked nearby a guest house in Mussoorie was buried under the debris of the landslide. Panic gripped the area after the landslide.

Jul 04, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
