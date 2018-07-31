हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Watch: Cars, auto get swept away in Haldwani after heavy rains

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on heavy rains that has lashed out several parts of India. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 31, 2018, 14:00 PM IST
Next
Video

Special Breaking: Priests wash Hamirpur temple with ‘gangajal’ after woman BJP MLA entered premises

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close