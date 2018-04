Watch: CBI to probe Unnao rape case, FIR against Sengar amid midnight drama

An FIR has been registered against rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar while a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe has been ordered into Unnao rape and custodial death. The development was confirmed hours after Sengar and his supporters on Wednesday night indulged in scuffle with media persons who questioned him over the allegations.