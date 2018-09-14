हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch Debate: Jawaharlal Nehru statue removed in Allahabad for Kumbh 'beautification drive'

The statue of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was on Thursday removed from Balsan Chauraha in Allahabad for Kumbh 'beautification drive'. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 14, 2018, 13:06 PM IST
