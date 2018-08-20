हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch Kiren Rijiju's love for music at Kullu airport

This segment of Zee News brings to you minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju love for music. In the video he can be seen singing songs with 3 boys at Kullu airport. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 20, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
