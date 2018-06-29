हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Watch Nita Ambani dancing; Shloka Mehta touching Isha's feet

A glowing Nita Ambani was seen dancing to a Bollywood number at the star-studded party ahead of her eldest son Akash's engagement with Shloka Mehta last evening. Ms Ambani, who is trained in Bharatnatyam, danced to Shubhaarambh from the film Kai Po Che.

Jun 29, 2018, 18:30 PM IST
Next
Video

Alia Bhatt's Pink And Gold Saree Look Okayed By Neetu Kapoor

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close