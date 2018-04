Watch: PM Modi is the first Prime Minister who has visited the tribal district of Bijapur

PM Modi is the first Prime Minister who has visited the tribal district of Bijapur. Addressing the tribals, Modi said: "I have come to Bijapur with Taking inspiration from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, I have come to Bijapur to give the people and the administration here the confidence that the government at the Centre is yours, it supports your wishes and aspirations."