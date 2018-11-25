हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Watch PM Modi speech from Alwar, Rajasthan

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Prime minister Narendra Modi kicks off his campaign in the state on Sunday, from Alwar. This would be his first visit to the state after the election code of conduct was clamped in the state. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 25, 2018, 15:00 PM IST
Next
Video

BJP will be dethroned if they don't build Ram mandir: Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close