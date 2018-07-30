हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Photos
Videos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Photos
Videos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Watch positive news of the day
This segment of Zee News brings positive news of the day. Watch this video for positive news.
Jul 30, 2018, 15:00 PM IST
Next
Video
Local CRPF jawan Naseer Ahmad Rather shot dead at his Pulwama home
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Hours after PM Narendra Modi named him in his speech, Amar Singh meets Adityanath; rumour mi...
India
SBI raises Fixed Deposit interest rates
Personal Finance
Viewers want to know if Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait is a transgender, here's how she...
People
7 members of a family commit suicide in Ranchi
Jharkhand
India
Jama Masjid Imam Bukhari writes to Rahul Gandhi on ‘plight of Muslims’ under Modi government
India
PM Narendra Modi breaks silence on meeting industrialists
India
Yama raja po po: Karunanidhi's supporters refuse to budge from hospital premises, chant...
Tamil Nadu
Don't let Amar Singh enter your bedrooms: Azam Khan's 'polite suggestion...
India
10 bars, pubs shut down in Gurugram over charges of prostitution, poor law and order
Gurugram
India
M Karunanidhi recovering after health scare, family members leave hospital
India