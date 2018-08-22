हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch: Protesters wave ISIS flags on Eid in Valley, clashes break out in parts of Jammu and Kashmir

Clashes have erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district between youths and the police. Major cases of stone-pelting were reported from Anantnag after Eid prayers.

Aug 22, 2018, 13:02 PM IST
