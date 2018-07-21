हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch Zee News segment on Rahul vs Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a designed reply to Congress, he said Congress president's attacks as "childish" and called the Congress support for the no-confidence motion as an effort to establish Rahul Gandhi as leader of the coalition of opposition parties.

Jul 21, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
