हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Water released from Mullaperiyar Dam responsible for flood: Kerala government

The Kerala government told the Supreme Court that the sudden release of water from the Mullaperiyar Dam by the Tamil Nadu government was one of the reasons for the devastating deluge in the state.

Aug 24, 2018, 09:52 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: PM Modi' on visit to Gujarat, inaugurates several schemes

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close