हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

We are confident that BJP will win 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah

The results of Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be a combination of work done by Narendra Modi government and respective state governments, says Amit Shah. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 23, 2018, 23:28 PM IST
Next
Video

PM Modi a popular leader, not a brand, Says Amit Shah

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close