We are very worried and want to go back as soon as possible: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently in Darjeeling, said that rescue and relief operations are at top priority for the state government. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 04, 2018, 20:06 PM IST
Several injured after South Kolkata's Majerhat bridge collapses

