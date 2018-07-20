हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
We believe in the true spirit of political and ideological democracy unlike BJP: Anand Sharma

We believe in the true spirit of political and ideological democracy unlike BJP, said Union minister Anand Sharma while speaking about the no-confidence motion debate at the Lok Sabha today. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 20, 2018, 17:24 PM IST
