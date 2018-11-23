हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

We shall solve the Ram Mandir issue as per the provisions of the Constitution: Amit Shah

Amit Shah stated that there was no need for an ordinance on the Ram temple Issue after the Supreme Court decided to hear the case in January. We shall solve the Ram Mandir issue as per the provisions of the Constitution, says Amit Shah. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 23, 2018, 23:08 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA analysis of foul language used by ministers

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close