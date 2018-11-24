हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
We talked about Acchhe Din for people of our country not for opposition parties : Amit Shah

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. We had not talked about Acchhe Din for opposition parties, we had talked about Acchhe Din for people of the country. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 24, 2018, 09:18 AM IST
