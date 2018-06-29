हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Weapon used to kill Army Major's wife recovered

Delhi Police today recovered the weapon that was used in the murder of Shailza Dwivedi. The police recovered the knife that was used to stab her from Meerut.

Jun 29, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
