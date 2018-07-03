हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Weather department issues heavy rainfall warning for large parts of India this week

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in large parts of India, including several places in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Gujarat, over the next few days till Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Jul 03, 2018, 14:16 PM IST
Next
Video

At least 20 lakh office goers affected after Western railways line was temporary closed

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close