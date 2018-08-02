हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal biggest defaulter in NRC verification process, says Registrar General

Sailesh, who oversaw the entire exercise of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), said despite deputing his own staff to help the West Bengal government, the state failed to respond to more than one lakh documents.

Aug 02, 2018, 15:54 PM IST
