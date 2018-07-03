हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Western Railway services delayed due to Andheri foot overbridge collapse

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Western Railway services that are delayed due to Andheri foot overbridge collapse in Mumbai.

Jul 03, 2018, 12:42 PM IST
Video

Mumbai's Western Railway network comes to halt after a footover bridge collapse in Andheri

