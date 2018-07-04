हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WhatsApp rumours pose challenge to curb mob lynching

WhatsApp on Wednesday wrote to the IT Ministry saying the company is horrified by terrible acts of violence after the IT Ministry asked WhatsApp to take immediate action and ensure that the platform is not used for such activities.

Jul 04, 2018, 22:58 PM IST
