When a govt takes a big step like GST, there's bound to be teething problems: Amit Shah

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Speaking about the Good and Services Tax (GST) implementation, he said, "When a government takes a big step like GST implementation, there’s bound to be teething problems. But we were sensitive to them and looked into all the concerns." Watch this video to know more.

Nov 24, 2018, 01:20 AM IST
